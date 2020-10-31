St. Joseph Junior High and High School Honor Roll
1st 9-Weeks: School Year 2020-21
‘A’ Honor Roll
Seniors: Bryce Balestra, Emilee Blankenship, JC Damron, Jared Johnson, Josh Kline,
Jackson Rowe, Max Weber and Emma Whaley.
Juniors: Paul Delaney, Michael Mahlmeister, Elijah Rowe, Chloe Sheridan, Connor Waller, Bella Whaley and Hayden Wilcoxon.
Sophomores: Mark Hodges and Zachary Johnson.
Freshmen: Bryson Burcham, Ava Weber and Olivia Woods.
8th Grade: Elijah Ford, Emily Litton and Molly Walker.
7th Grade: Sawyer Blackburn, Piper Delaney, Alex Gnau, Aurelien Lewis, Adrian McFann, Blake Medigner, Addison Murray, Addison Neal, Gavin Simpson and Ian Whaley.
‘A/B’ Honor Roll
Seniors: Jimmy Mahlmeister, Jacob Salisbury, Bryce Sheridan and Will Whaley.
Juniors: Ben Anderson, Dru Canter, Drew Clark, Jade DeGiorgio, Bailey Dickess, Kerri Jenkins, Nick Pauley and Laiken Unger.
Sophomores: Kaden Cleary, Matthew Heighton, Elizabeth Kline, Aubrey Sutton, Nick Walker
Freshmen: Laney Dressel, Brady Medinger and Addy Philabaun.
8th Grade: Wesley Neal, Landon Rowe, Sam Walker, Mia Weber and Mackenzie Wilds.
7th Grade: Mylee Ferguson, Carter Johnson, Kemper Kerecman, Carson Lyons and Josie Pauley.
