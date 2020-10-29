Obituaries – 10/29/2020

Willard Haynes

May 18, 1943–Oct. 26, 2020

Willard Alan Haynes, 77, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He was born May 18, 1943, to the late Albert and Freida Edwards Haynes.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Winters Haynes, whom he married Aug. 4, 1962.

Alan was a 1962 graduate of Rock Hill High School and worked as a millwright.

He enjoyed music and played his trombone throughout his entire life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Evans.

Along with his wife, those left to cherish his memory are sons, David (Lisa) and Darrell (Michael); grandchildren, Sam and Tristan; siblings, Darwin (Linda) Sheila (Allyn Vaas), Delmar (Sally), Richard (Anne) and Bill (Trena).

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Haynes family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.