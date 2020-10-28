Southeast Ohio Prep Golf Coaches All-District Teams
The Southeastern Ohio Golf Coaches Association recently met to determine all-district award winners and the complete list of winners are as follows:
Division I Girls
First Team
Libby Aleshire – Jr. – Miami Trace
Saylor Whariff – Fr. – Marietta
Ashely Aldridge – Jr. – Logan
Hollis Sturgill – Soph. – Warren
Trista Stanley – Soph. – Marietta
Alyssa Butler – Jr. – Miami Trace
Isabella Fischer – Soph. – Chillicothe
Second Team
Makayla Welch – Sr. – Marietta
Skyler Radabaugh – Soph. – Warren
Madeline Lewis – Sr. – Jackson
Addi Herb – Sr. – Marietta
Lisa Liu – Jr. – Athens
Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire – Jr. – Miami Trace
Coach of the Year – Randee Seevers – Marietta
Honorable Mention
Olivia Kaiser – Jr. – Athens
Paige Hartley – Sr. – Marietta
Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny – Sr. – Jackson
Maykala Barnes – Jr. – Miami Trace
Lacey Davis – Fr. – Warren
Julie Lemaster – Soph. – Chillicothe
Lauren Johnson – Sr. – Logan
Division I Boys
First Team
Seth Dennis – Sr. – Warren
A.J. Graham – So. – Marietta
J.B. Whariff – Sr. – Marietta
Caleb Davis – Jr. – Warren
Chance Weihl – Sr. – Warren
Ben Pratt – Sr. – Athens
Second Team
Grayson Herb – Soph. – Marietta
Nathan Shadick – Soph. – Athens
Tyson Smith – Jr. – Athens
Edward Kehl – Soph. – Warren
Matthew McDonald – Sr. – Athens
Caleb Rose – Sr. – Jackson
Player of the Year – Seth Dennis – Sr. – Warren
Coach of the Year – Nathan Evans – Warren
Honorable Mention
Stewart Travis – Soph. – Logan
Ethan Rasp – Jr. – Jackson
Nathan Heft – Jr. – Warren
J.T. Kobel – Sr. – Chillicothe
Logan Offenberger – Jr. – Marietta
Division II Girls
First Team
Maddi Shoults – Jr. – Westfall
Elaina Seeley – Fr. – Circleville
Taylor Ralston – Fr. – Manchester
Riley McKenzie – Soph. – Crooksville
Sydney Ater – Fr. – Adena
Brianna Weller – Sr. – McClain
Second Team
Emily Lott – Sr. – Unioto
Caitlin Cotterill – Sr. – Meigs
Abbi Zornes – Sr. – South Point
Brooklynn Tolle – Sr. – North Adams
Emily Cook – Soph. – Westfall
Maddie Meadows – Soph. – Gallia Academy
Player of the Year – Maddi Shoults – Jr. – Westfall
Coach of the Year – Kevin Shoults – Westfall
Honorable Mention
Lilly Rees – Sr. – Gallia Academy
Jaya Booth – Soph. – Vinton County
Kylee Robinson – Sr. – Meigs
Erika Justus – Jr. – River Valley
Izzy Seeley – Fr. – Circleville
Payton Stapleton – Soph. – West Union
Carrington McGlothin – Jr. – Peebles
Ava Messer – Fr. – South Webster
Lauren Bevins – Sr. – Eastern Pike
Maddie Cook – Soph. – Westfall
Maggie Armstrong – Fr. – Piketon
Jiarui Zhang – Soph. – Zane Trace
Lexi Hall – Sr. – Fairland
Sydney Belville – Jr. – Fairfield Union
Grace Willett – Soph. – Southeastern
Leah Ryan – Fr. – Waterford
Division II Boys
First Team
Trevin Mault – Sr. – Wheelersburg
Clayton Thomas – Sr. – Fairland
Josh Tipton – Sr. – Fairfield Union
Landon Roberts – Soph. – Fairland
Laith Hamid – Soph. – Gallia Academy
Jacob Lemley – Sr. – Chesapeake
Second Team
Cooper Davis – Sr. – Gallia Academy
Devon Miller – Sr. – Fairfield Union
Charlie Lewis – Fr. – Unioto
Logan Cummins – Jr. – Piketon
Christian Hall – Jr. – Chesapeake
Brayden Sexton – Jr. – South Point
Player of the Year – Trevin Mault – Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year – Mark Allen – Gallia Academy
Honorable Mention
Jordan Lambert – Sr. – River Valley
Bailey Jones – Sr. – Meigs
Owen Armstrong – Soph. – Piketon
Cody DiFrederico – Jr. – Zane Trace
T.J. Vogt – Sr. – Alexander
Dilon Riffle – Jr. – Logan Elm
Cooper McKenzie – Jr. – Wheelersburg
Brock Hamon – Sr. – Vinton County
Jackson Stephens – Sr. – Chesapeake
Beau Johnson – Soph. – Gallia Academy
Cameron Mayo – Jr. – Fairland
Landin Walker – Sr. – Fairfield Union
Jack Holcomb – Jr. – Circleville
Braxton Platt – Soph. – Unioto
Wesley Potts – Jr. – McClain
Jack Latham – Sr. – Westfall
Garrett Wahl – Fr. – Washington
Division III Boys
First Team
Daulton McDonald – Jr. – Manchester
Owen Carney – Sr. – Crooksville
Blake White – Sr. – Crooksville
Clayton Jones – Sr. – West Union
Connor Copeland – Soph. – Belpre
T.J. Holt – Jr. – North Adams
Second Team
Jacob Smeeks – Jr. – Belpre
Luke Hayslip – Jr. – Manchester
Carson Chaney – Jr. – North Adams
Mitchell Roush – Sr. – Federal Hocking
Joel Richendollar – Sr. – Southeastern
Dawson Mills – Sr. – Peebles
Player of the Year – Daulton McDonald – Jr. – Manchester
Coach of the Year – Carl Schneider – West Union
Honorable Mention
Jacob Overly – Sr. – Beaver Eastern
Gavin Booker – Soph. – Waterford
Tanner Lisle – Jr. – Southern
Isiash Scott – Jr. – Manchester
Derrick Pell – Jr. – West Union
Gavin Baker – Jr. – South Webster
Tanner Collins – Sr. – Crooksville
Jacob Campbell – Jr. – North Adams
Aaron Evans – Jr. – Southeastern
Oakley Burba – Sr. – Peebles
Blake Church – Fr. – Belpre
Mason Jackson – Jr. – Federal Hocking
Herd-FIU postpone Friday’s C-USA game
Jason Corriher Marshall Athletics HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Florida International University has made the decision to postpone its home football game... read more