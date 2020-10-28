Southeast Ohio Prep Golf Coaches All-District Teams

The Southeastern Ohio Golf Coaches Association recently met to determine all-district award winners and the complete list of winners are as follows:

Division I Girls

First Team

Libby Aleshire – Jr. – Miami Trace

Saylor Whariff – Fr. – Marietta

Ashely Aldridge – Jr. – Logan

Hollis Sturgill – Soph. – Warren

Trista Stanley – Soph. – Marietta

Alyssa Butler – Jr. – Miami Trace

Isabella Fischer – Soph. – Chillicothe

Second Team

Makayla Welch – Sr. – Marietta

Skyler Radabaugh – Soph. – Warren

Madeline Lewis – Sr. – Jackson

Addi Herb – Sr. – Marietta

Lisa Liu – Jr. – Athens

Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire – Jr. – Miami Trace

Coach of the Year – Randee Seevers – Marietta

Honorable Mention

Olivia Kaiser – Jr. – Athens

Paige Hartley – Sr. – Marietta

Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny – Sr. – Jackson

Maykala Barnes – Jr. – Miami Trace

Lacey Davis – Fr. – Warren

Julie Lemaster – Soph. – Chillicothe

Lauren Johnson – Sr. – Logan

Division I Boys

First Team

Seth Dennis – Sr. – Warren

A.J. Graham – So. – Marietta

J.B. Whariff – Sr. – Marietta

Caleb Davis – Jr. – Warren

Chance Weihl – Sr. – Warren

Ben Pratt – Sr. – Athens

Second Team

Grayson Herb – Soph. – Marietta

Nathan Shadick – Soph. – Athens

Tyson Smith – Jr. – Athens

Edward Kehl – Soph. – Warren

Matthew McDonald – Sr. – Athens

Caleb Rose – Sr. – Jackson

Player of the Year – Seth Dennis – Sr. – Warren

Coach of the Year – Nathan Evans – Warren

Honorable Mention

Stewart Travis – Soph. – Logan

Ethan Rasp – Jr. – Jackson

Nathan Heft – Jr. – Warren

J.T. Kobel – Sr. – Chillicothe

Logan Offenberger – Jr. – Marietta

Division II Girls

First Team

Maddi Shoults – Jr. – Westfall

Elaina Seeley – Fr. – Circleville

Taylor Ralston – Fr. – Manchester

Riley McKenzie – Soph. – Crooksville

Sydney Ater – Fr. – Adena

Brianna Weller – Sr. – McClain

Second Team

Emily Lott – Sr. – Unioto

Caitlin Cotterill – Sr. – Meigs

Abbi Zornes – Sr. – South Point

Brooklynn Tolle – Sr. – North Adams

Emily Cook – Soph. – Westfall

Maddie Meadows – Soph. – Gallia Academy

Player of the Year – Maddi Shoults – Jr. – Westfall

Coach of the Year – Kevin Shoults – Westfall

Honorable Mention

Lilly Rees – Sr. – Gallia Academy

Jaya Booth – Soph. – Vinton County

Kylee Robinson – Sr. – Meigs

Erika Justus – Jr. – River Valley

Izzy Seeley – Fr. – Circleville

Payton Stapleton – Soph. – West Union

Carrington McGlothin – Jr. – Peebles

Ava Messer – Fr. – South Webster

Lauren Bevins – Sr. – Eastern Pike

Maddie Cook – Soph. – Westfall

Maggie Armstrong – Fr. – Piketon

Jiarui Zhang – Soph. – Zane Trace

Lexi Hall – Sr. – Fairland

Sydney Belville – Jr. – Fairfield Union

Grace Willett – Soph. – Southeastern

Leah Ryan – Fr. – Waterford

Division II Boys

First Team

Trevin Mault – Sr. – Wheelersburg

Clayton Thomas – Sr. – Fairland

Josh Tipton – Sr. – Fairfield Union

Landon Roberts – Soph. – Fairland

Laith Hamid – Soph. – Gallia Academy

Jacob Lemley – Sr. – Chesapeake

Second Team

Cooper Davis – Sr. – Gallia Academy

Devon Miller – Sr. – Fairfield Union

Charlie Lewis – Fr. – Unioto

Logan Cummins – Jr. – Piketon

Christian Hall – Jr. – Chesapeake

Brayden Sexton – Jr. – South Point

Player of the Year – Trevin Mault – Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year – Mark Allen – Gallia Academy

Honorable Mention

Jordan Lambert – Sr. – River Valley

Bailey Jones – Sr. – Meigs

Owen Armstrong – Soph. – Piketon

Cody DiFrederico – Jr. – Zane Trace

T.J. Vogt – Sr. – Alexander

Dilon Riffle – Jr. – Logan Elm

Cooper McKenzie – Jr. – Wheelersburg

Brock Hamon – Sr. – Vinton County

Jackson Stephens – Sr. – Chesapeake

Beau Johnson – Soph. – Gallia Academy

Cameron Mayo – Jr. – Fairland

Landin Walker – Sr. – Fairfield Union

Jack Holcomb – Jr. – Circleville

Braxton Platt – Soph. – Unioto

Wesley Potts – Jr. – McClain

Jack Latham – Sr. – Westfall

Garrett Wahl – Fr. – Washington

Division III Boys

First Team

Daulton McDonald – Jr. – Manchester

Owen Carney – Sr. – Crooksville

Blake White – Sr. – Crooksville

Clayton Jones – Sr. – West Union

Connor Copeland – Soph. – Belpre

T.J. Holt – Jr. – North Adams

Second Team

Jacob Smeeks – Jr. – Belpre

Luke Hayslip – Jr. – Manchester

Carson Chaney – Jr. – North Adams

Mitchell Roush – Sr. – Federal Hocking

Joel Richendollar – Sr. – Southeastern

Dawson Mills – Sr. – Peebles

Player of the Year – Daulton McDonald – Jr. – Manchester

Coach of the Year – Carl Schneider – West Union

Honorable Mention

Jacob Overly – Sr. – Beaver Eastern

Gavin Booker – Soph. – Waterford

Tanner Lisle – Jr. – Southern

Isiash Scott – Jr. – Manchester

Derrick Pell – Jr. – West Union

Gavin Baker – Jr. – South Webster

Tanner Collins – Sr. – Crooksville

Jacob Campbell – Jr. – North Adams

Aaron Evans – Jr. – Southeastern

Oakley Burba – Sr. – Peebles

Blake Church – Fr. – Belpre

Mason Jackson – Jr. – Federal Hocking