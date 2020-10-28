Lawrence County has 26th COVID-19 death

The Lawrence County Health Department is reporting the 26th COVID-19 death in the county on Wednesday.

“We are reporting another COVID-19-related death today,” the health department said. “Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.”

The health departed reported there were 22 new cases on Wednesday, 10 females, 12 males, ages 4-99. The numbers include two children, one of which is school-age.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March 25 to 1,085.

182 people are still in isolation and 903 people are out of isolation. They are monitoring 221 people who have come into contact with someone who was positive for COVID-19.