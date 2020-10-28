Ironton, Coal Grove Trick or Treat moved to Saturday
On Wednesday, the City of Ironton announced that Trick or Treat has been moved to Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m.
The Village of Coal Grove has also moved their Trick or Treat to Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.
Athalia, Chesapeake, Proctorville and South Point are having Trick or Treat on Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.
The Ironton Halloween parade and downtown Ironton merchants Safe Trick or Treat have been canceled.
Recommended Best Practices:
For Parents/Guardians:
- If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.
- Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)
- Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.
- If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.
For Community Members:
- For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.
- Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station.
- Consider lining up individually wrapped goodie bags on porch steps, a table in the driveway, or the edge of the driveway or yard with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
- If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
You should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters if;
- You may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Are considered high risk
- Are feeling sick.
