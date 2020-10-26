Local Trick or Treat events
While many Trick or Treat events have been canceled, Ironton and several villages are still having door-to door trick or treating:
Tonight
- Be Hope Church (Downtown Ironton in Ro Na Theater)
6- 8p.m.
Thursday
- Ironton
Citywide Trick or Treat
6-7:30 p.m.
- Coal Grove
6-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Athalia
6-7:30 p.m.
- Chesapeake
6-7:30 p.m.
- South Point
6-7:30 p.m.
- Proctorville
Oct. 31: 6-7:30 p.m.
Canceled
- Ironton Halloween parade.
- Downtown Ironton merchants safe Trick or Treat.
Safe practices, including masks, and social distancing are strongly advised, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All times are pending updates from the health department.
If you know of an event or cancellation not listed, email briefs@irontontribune.com.
