Local Trick or Treat events

While many Trick or Treat events have been canceled, Ironton and several villages are still having door-to door trick or treating:

Tonight

Be Hope Church (Downtown Ironton in Ro Na Theater)

6- 8p.m.

Thursday

Ironton

Citywide Trick or Treat

6-7:30 p.m.

Coal Grove

6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Athalia

6-7:30 p.m.

Chesapeake

6-7:30 p.m.

South Point

6-7:30 p.m.

Proctorville

Oct. 31: 6-7:30 p.m.

Canceled

Ironton Halloween parade.

Downtown Ironton merchants safe Trick or Treat.

Safe practices, including masks, and social distancing are strongly advised, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All times are pending updates from the health department.

If you know of an event or cancellation not listed, email briefs@irontontribune.com.