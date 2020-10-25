Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Playoff Scores
Ohio High School Athlietic Association
Saturday’s Football Playoffs Scores
Division I
Region 1
Semifinal
Medina 33, Cle. St. Ignatius 26
Mentor 37, Brunswick 21
Region 2
Semifinal
Powell Olentangy Liberty 18, Dublin Coffman 15
Region 4
Semifinal
Cin. St. Xavier 56, Cin. Elder 28
W. Chester Lakota W. 23, Cin. Colerain 7
Division II
Region 5
Cle. Benedictine 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20, OT
Region 6
Quarterfinal
Avon 35, Medina Highland 14
Region 7
Quarterfinal
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Worthington Kilbourne 13
Westerville S. 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Region 8
Quarterfinal
Cin. Winton Woods 34, Trenton Edgewood 6
Kings Mills Kings 17, Cin. Turpin 0
Division III
Region 9
Canfield 14, STVM 6
Chardon 57, Geneva 13
Streetsboro 54, Dover 21
Region 10
Quarterfinal
Millersburg W. Holmes 29, Parma Padua 22
Region 11
Quarterfinal
Cols. DeSales 56, Granville 35
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, London 0
Region 12
Quarterfinal
Bellbrook 44, St. Marys Memorial 14
Hamilton Badin 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Division IV
Region 13
Quarterfinal
Canal Fulton Northwest 13, E. Cle. Shaw 10
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21
Poland Seminary 34, Chagrin Falls 9
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Beloit W. Branch 31
Region 14
Quarterfinal
Bellevue 56, Kenton 15
Clyde 28, Huron 21
Shelby 49, Oberlin Firelands 26
Van Wert 38, LaGrange Keystone 27
Region 15
Quarterfinal
Bloom-Carroll 35, Carrollton 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Gallipolis Gallia 40
Newark Licking Valley 49, Heath 0
St. Clairsville 26, Vincent Warren 0
Region 16
Quarterfinal
Cin. Wyoming 34, St. Paris Graham 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Bethel-Tate 20
Germantown Valley View 22, Cin. Indian Hill 21
Waverly 34, Cin. McNicholas 13
Division V
Region 17
Quarterfinal
Canfield S. Range 49, Beachwood 16
Columbiana Crestview 23, Garrettsville Garfield 15
Kirtland 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 61, Bellaire 0
Region 18
Quarterfinal
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, West Salem Northwestern 0
Richwood N. Union 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7
Tontogany Otsego 51, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Region 19
Quarterfinal
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17
Ironton 42, Johnstown 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Wheelersburg 31, Bishop Ready 21
Region 20
Quarterfinal
Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 8
Spring. Shawnee 23, Blanchester 6
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Spring. Greenon 19
Versailles 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 19
Division VI
Region 21
Quarterfinal
Creston Norwayne 51, Can. Cent. Cath. 22
Mogadore 32, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
New Middletown Spring. 44, Louisville Aquinas 8
Wickliffe 21, Leavittsburg LaBrae 16
Region 22
Quarterfinal
Archbold 35, Carey 28
Columbus Grove 41, Defiance Tinora 35
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, Liberty Center 28
Sherwood Fairview 38, Northwood 36
Region 23
Quarterfinal
Barnesville 40, Lucasville Valley 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Cols. Africentric 12
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35, Loudonville 28
Proctorville Fairland 30, Nelsonville-York 28
Region 24=Quarterfinal
Coldwater 28, Ft. Recovery 26
Frankfort Adena 28, Minster 0
Mechanicsburg 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
W. Jefferson 55, Covington 20
Division VII
Region 25
Quarterfinal
Lucas 21, Independence 7
Regular Season
Ashland Crestview 58, Marion Elgin 8
Ashtabula Edgewood 34, Jefferson Area 30
Attica Seneca E. 27, Galion Northmor 6
Brookville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Chardon NDCL 44, Ashtabula Lakeside 22
Cin. Gamble Montessori 12, Cin. Woodward 8
Cin. Madeira 42, Norwood 14
Cin. NW 31, Cin. Withrow 13
Cin. Oak Hills 35, Harrison 9
Cin. West Clermont 20, Morrow Little Miami 14
Collins Western Reserve 29, Plymouth 20
Cols. Bexley 21, Cols. KIPP 20
Conneaut 28, Girard, Pa. 21
Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Sheffield Brookside 21
Elyria 50, Grafton Midview 28
Franklin Middletown Christian 15, Landmark Christian 14
Greenwich S. Cent. 33, Fredericktown 12
Hillsboro 22, Batavia Clermont NE 20
Jamestown Greeneview 28, Spring. NW 14
Kettering Fairmont 24, Beavercreek 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Utica 6
Lees Creek E. Clinton 21, Greenfield McClain 6
London Madison Plains 64, Chillicothe Unioto 62, 4OT
Mineral Ridge 51, Middlefield Cardinal 22
N. Lewisburg Triad 37, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
N. Ridgeville 66, Parma Normandy 13
New London 41, Bucyrus 13
New Paris National Trail 21, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
Norton 53, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8
Ontario 24, Bellville Clear Fork 14
Painesville Harvey 41, Burton Berkshire 35
Pataskala Licking Hts. 17, Delaware Hayes 7
Pemberville Eastwood def. Oak Harbor, forfeit
Port Clinton 21, Sandusky 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Fairfield Christian 13
Rayland Buckeye 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15
Solon 34, Berea-Midpark 19
South 49, Cols. Mifflin 0
Spring. NE 49, Arcanum 17
Springboro 37, Miamisburg 7
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
Tallmadge 36, Akr. Coventry 30, 3OT
Tipp City Bethel 26, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13
Vermilion 27, Lorain Clearview 0
Wilmington 48, Batavia 8
Worthington Christian 21, S. Charleston SE 20
