Obituaries – 10/23/2020

Steven Davidson

April 24, 1964–Oct. 23, 2020

Steven Eric Davidson, 56, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Steven was born April 24, 1964, in Ironton, a son of the late Jane Ann Lutz Davidson.

He was a 1982 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He played high school basketball and coached little league sports.

Steve loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed fishing with his boys.

Steven was a laborer with Dow Chemical in Franklin Furnace. Prior to joining Dow, he was a truck driver with SuperAmerica and previously was a co-owner of D&M Carwash in Coal Grove.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Laura Grant Davidson, of Ashland, Kentucky; his sons, Eric Davidson, and wife, Shelby, of Patriot; Mark Davidson and wife, Abbigail, of South Point; his brothers, Mark Davidson, and wife, Carla of Belton, Missouri; Christopher Davidson, and wife, Jan, of Draper, Utah; a grandson, Briggs Davidson; his aunt, Martha Osborne, of Flatwoods, Kentucky. Steven is also survived by a niece, two nephews, and many friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Calvary Cemetery in Ironton. Chaplain Jimm Smedley will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Steen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Community Hospice for all of the love and support provided during this difficult time.

To share a memory of Steven or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Please continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask, if attending services.

Thea Puher

Thea Kay Puher, 77, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, John Richard Puher Jr.

Private funeral service and burial will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Ronnie Ellis

Ronnie Joe Ellis, 57, of Crown City, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Ellis.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Swan Creek Cemetery, Crown City. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.