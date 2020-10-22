Obituaries – 10/22/2020

Betty Fields

Aug. 28, 1931–Oct. 20, 2020

Betty Lou (Smith) Fields, 89, of Coal Grove, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born Aug. 28, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Shonkwiler) Smith.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Smith, in 1981 and her second husband, Rev. Thomas Fields, in 1991.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Portsmouth East High School and worked for C.H. Parsons as a credit officer clerk, retiring after twenty-five years of service. She was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Glen Alan Smith; brother, Robert P. Smith; and two sisters, Nettie Fleshman and Patricia McCoy.

Those left to cherish her memory is a son, John F. Smith, of Coal Grove; a brother, Dr. James L. Smith, of Columbus; and two sisters, Mary Ockerman, of Sciotoville, and Barbara Ockerman, of New Carlisle.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastors Rob Hale and James Kearns officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, section H, 824 Lorain St., Ironton. Family will receive friends 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family is requesting that due to COVID-19, masks will be required.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be made to the Fields family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Judy Davis

May 15, 1948–Oct. 17, 2020

Judy L. Davis, 72, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Davis was born May 15, 1948, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Elmo and Alfreda (Wyant) Rist.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Davis, who passed away in 1991.

Mrs. Davis was a graduate of Ironton High School and attended University of Rio Grande. She retired in 2003, after 34 years of service as an administrative assistant at American Electric Power Company.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bob Rist and infant twin boys.

She is survived by niece: Rebecca Rist, of Point Pleasant; nephew, Adam Beard, of Point Pleasant; special friends, Alice and Eugene Brown, of Venice, Florida, Kathy and Don Conner, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Bill Stephenson, of Ironton.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family ask that donation be made in Judy’s name to Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 South 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer the Davis family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Larry Lee

Larry Darnell Lee, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

