Ironton church to give away food boxes

Event set for Sunday

An Ironton church is set to host a food giveaway on Sunday for those in need.

Impact Church received 450 boxes of food from World Harvest Church in Columbus and plans to distribute them to the public, associate pastor Kim Gabbard said.

She said the packages contain fresh produce, fresh meat and fresh dairy items.

There is no registration or qualifications to meet and they will be given out “first come, first served,” she said. All are welcome.

Gabbard said that the giveaway will be a drive-up event and those coming will not to need to get out of their cars.

She said they will also be following guidelines, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social distancing and masks, all that will be in place,” she said.

The event will take place at 1 p.m.

Impact Church is located at 2319 S. 6th St. in Ironton, across from Bartram & Son grocery store.