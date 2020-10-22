Herd QB Wells named to pair of national watch lists

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was named to a pair of national watch lists this week in advance of the Thundering Herd’s Saturday Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic (2:30 p.m. ET).

The Charleston native was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American Watch List Tuesday and followed that with similar honors by the College Football Performance Awards for its National Player of the Year honor on Wednesday.

Wells has helped the power Marshall (4-0 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) to a No. 22 ranking by the Associated Press and three spots lower in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Thundering Herd’s freshman signal-caller leads the league in completion percentage (66.0, 62-for-94), 9.1 yards per passing attempt and passer rating (159.94). He has thrown for 859 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions and has two rushing scores as well.

Saturday’s game, which will be produced by Stadium, is set to air on FOX’s regional networks, the FOX Sports Go app and Stadium Plus on YouTube TV. Chris Hassel and A.J. Hawk will have the call.