October 22, 2020

Debbie Drummond campaigns for re-election to the Dawson-Bryant school board in this 2009 photo. Drummond is set to be honored by the Ohio School Boards Association next month for her 25 years of service to the school district. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)

Dawson-Bryant board member to receive award

By Staff Reports

Published 3:57 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Drummond honored for 25 years of service

COAL GROVE — A Dawson-Bryant school board member is set to receive an award at a state conference next month.

Debbie Drummond will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s Veteran Board Member Award at the group’s 65th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show on Nov. 8.

The event is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award is given to school board members in recognition of 25 years of service. Of the nearly 3,500 board members in Ohio, only 33 will receive the honor in 2020.

The Ohio School Boards Association serves the state’s public school board members and the districts they represent.

 

