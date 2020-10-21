Scouts to clean up cemetery

PROCTORVILLE — As part of Make a Difference Day, two local groups will be doing a community project on Saturday.

The Mount Pisgah Committee, Inc. and The Boy Scout Troop 38 of Proctorville will focus their efforts on cleaning up the historic Mount Pisgah Cemetery.

The scouts will be raking leaves and cleaning headstones, among other tasks on the grounds, located on State Route 775 in Proctorville.

“We’ll be doing anything that needs done,” Suzanne Howard, of the committee, said.

She said the clean up takes place each October, and helps to prepare the grounds for the return of warm weather and Memorial Day in the spring.

The scouts have taken part in the event for 12 years, Howard said.

“They’re a great bunch of kids,” she said, adding that the committee provides them with lunch and also certificates toward scout projects and badges for their work.