Pastor to visit Ironton church

A former Irontonian will be having a homecoming this weekend at the First Church of the Nazarene.

Harold Ratliff started attending Ironton First Church of the Nazarene in 1964 as a freshman at Ironton High School and graduated in 1968. He continued his education at Olivet Nazarene University, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

He and his wife, Patty, started their ministry career at the Darbyville Church of the Nazarene in 1989.

Rev. Ratliff has faithfully pastored the Swanton Church of the Nazarene for the past 20 years, retiring on Aug. 30, 2020.

The homecoming event will be 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton.