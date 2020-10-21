ODOT issues weekly travel report

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 93 – Oakly Collins Bridge

NEW – Oakley Collins bridge inspection – The Oakley Collins bridge will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 19 for annual inspection.

Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 east to the Ashland Twin Bridges to U.S. 23 north, or reverse. The bridge will reopen each evening. Estimated completion: Wednesday, Oct. 21 by 3 p.m.

U.S. 52 rockslide remediation – U.S. 52 Westbound is reduced to one lane between the Ashland, Twin Bridges and Lick Creek Road for median barrier wall construction; construction also includes blasting and excavating rock from the hillside at various locations, paving and guardrail installation.

Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane each direction throughout construction, with possible full closure of the route for interim, short-term periods during blasting operations.

State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Daily, short-duration closures (approx. 15-mins) will occur around noon each day.

State Route 7 will close in each direction during this time for blasting operations. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 141 bridge replacement – State Route 141 will be reduced to one, 11-foot lane between State Route 378 and Aid-Oak Ridge Furnace Road in the village of Aid.

Work will begin Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m., with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.