October 21, 2020

Obituaries – 10/21/2020

Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Chester Kelley

Chester “Ted” Kelley, 77, of Pedro, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his residence.

 

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Kidd) Kelley.

 

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Kenny Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

 

To offer the Kelley family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

 

 

Timothy Montroso

Timothy H. Montroso, 54, of Crown City, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home.

 

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

