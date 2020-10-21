Lawrence County sees highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

On Monday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

“We are reporting 30 new cases today. Some are linked to prior outbreaks, some are within families, some are linked to parties and other events, some are part of a congregate setting,” the health department said in a Facebook post. “This is the largest number we’ve posted to date, and we anticipate remaining in the red for yet another week because of what we’ve been seeing. Please do what you can to stop the spread of this virus.”

There are 173 people positive for COVID-19 and the health department is monitoring 316 people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since March 25 when the first case was reported, there have been 958 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 people have died from it.

Last week, Lawrence County Health Department director Georgia Dillon said that the reason for the high number of cases has been community spread.

“It is not in a congregate setting like a nursing home, these are all in the community,” she said. “We know that we had it in four schools but it really runs through families.”

The health department is reminding people to remember that Gov. Mike DeWine has mandated the use of masks when people are in public, unless someone has a medical reason or functional reason that a mask can’t be worn. Especially since

“Every business, restaurant, church – any place people are gathered – should require masks for employees and anyone entering the facility. There is still a 10 person per mass gathering limit,” the health department said. “If you are planning a big event, or have been invited to a big event, we are asking you to reconsider.”