Lady Hornets top Ceramics in sectional volleyball, 3-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets started the postseason on the right path.

The Lady Hornets took the first step along the tournament trail by beating the Crooksville Lady Ceramics 3-1 in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Tuesday.

Coal Grove won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-11 but fell behind 11-4 in the third set. After a timeout, the Lady Hornets battled back to winthin 24-23 only to the have Lady Ceramics get the next point to nail down the win and avoid a sweep.

But Coal Grove took care of that in easy fashion in the next set with a 25-14 win.

Coal Grove will now play at Northwest in the sectional finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.