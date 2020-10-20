Obituaries – 10/19/2020

Ortha Aldridge-Collins

Ortha Mae Aldridge-Collins, 76, of Marion, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Marion.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday and 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, and graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Grand Prairie Cemetery, with Rev. Marvin Tiller officiating.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Linda Aliff

Linda Kay Adkins Aliff, 67, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Kenna Aliff. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

The family requests that all visitors to the graveside please pay respects from their vehicle.

Schneider-Hall funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Donald Gullet

Donald Edman Gullett, 78, of Pedro, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Leon Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Gullett family condolences, please visit www.phillpsfuneralhome.net

Walter Bethel Jr.

Walter Sydney Bethel Jr., 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Margaret Musser

Margaret Louise Musser, 88, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A private family graveside service will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Kristi Baker

Kristi Annette Baker, 52, of Waterloo, died on Oct. 19, 2020, at home.

She is survived her husband, Steven Wayne Baker.

Her services be private and she will be laid to rest beside her father in Rehobeth Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Keith Adkins officiating the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.