Ex-Herd football player Jeremiah Taylor sentenced to 90 months in prison in child pornography case

Editor’s note: This article contains allegation of sexual crimes committed against children and reader discretion is advised.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A former South Point man and Marshall football player was sentenced Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for child pornography crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, who represents the southern district of West Virginia.

Jeremiah Taylor, 32, now of Huntington, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in June.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 90 months in prison for distributing child pornography.

Taylor was also ordered to complete 15 years of supervised release after prison, as well as to pay a substantial amount of restitution.

“A former college football star that was a captain on the Marshall University football team. He was idolized by countless kids across the country. This is a tragic case. Child pornography crimes are absolutely egregious and will not be tolerated,” said Stuart. “Child predators, whether football stars, a relative or a neighbor, should know that we’re coming for you. My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable through prosecutions like this.”

Taylor previously admitted that in January 2019, he utilized the mobile messaging application Kik to send several graphic videos of child pornography to an undercover FBI agent.

These videos depicted nude prepubescent children engaged in sexual conduct, including sadistic or masochistic conduct.

Taylor also admitted that he asked the undercover agent for photos of the agent’s purported 9-year-old daughter naked in sexually-explicit poses.

On Kik, Taylor was an active member of a group focused on taboo interests, wherein users frequently shared images and videos of child pornography.

A search warrant later executed on Taylor’s Kik account uncovered additional stored child pornography.

Taylor’s Kik username was “58ThatDude58” – 58 is the number Taylor wore while playing football for Marshall University from 2010 to 2013.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.