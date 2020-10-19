Water mains to be flushed in Chesapeake area this week

Aqua Ohio employees will open fire hydrants to flush water mains in the Chesapeake area this week, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

On Monday, flushing will be done in the Chesapeake and East Chesapeake areas. On Tuesday, flushing will be done in the Chesapeake, Big Branch, West Chesapeake and Sybene areas. On Wednesday, Buffalo Creek, Charley Creek, Sybene and Sandusky Road areas will be flushed. On Thursday and Friday, the Burlington and the rest of the system to the west will be flushed.

Aqua Ohio does this every year to maintain water quality, to ensure hydrants are working properly and to flush out sediments in the system. This leads to cleaner pipes, better water quality, and improved capacity. It also makes sure that fire hydrants are in good working order and any needed repairs are made.

Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary discoloration of their water while flushing is being done.

While the discolored water is safe for drinking, people should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is taking place. If there is discoloration, the company recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run a short time until water runs clear.

Customers who have questions can call Aqua Ohio’s customer service center at 877-987-2782.