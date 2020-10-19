Obituaries – 10/19/2020

Mona Bundy

June 4, 1933–Oct. 16, 2020

Mona Irene Bundy, 87, of Coal Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her residence.

The Ashland, Kentucky, native was born June 4, 1933, a daughter to the late Charles and Edna (Duty) Martin. Mona is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bundy, who passed away July 2000.

Mrs. Bundy was a Dawson Bryant High School. Mona went on to work as a nurse aid at Sunset Nursing Center where she retired in 2016, after 36 years of service.

She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church. She loved to crochet donating her work to Bellefonte Cancer Center. She also loved to travel.

Mona is survived by two daughters, Linda (David) Williams, of Portsmouth, and Bonita Gail (Gary) Creger, of Coal Grove; a son, (Bertha) Bundy, of Kitts Hill; a brother, Larry (Cathy) Martin, of Coal Grove; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mona was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Martin, Bill Martin and John Martin; and a sister, Bonnie Stevens.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Tracy Brammer–Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman and Pastor Jeremy Sherrill officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the Bundy family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Aletha Jackson

Aletha “Louise” (Turley) Jackson, 73, of Ironton, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton with Chaplin Gary Henry officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online to the Jackson family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Donald Kelley

Donald Earl Kelley, 92 of South Point, died Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at home.

Public visitation will be 6:30– 8:30 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Private graveside service for the family will be Tuesday at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Jackie Stanley

Jackie Stanley, 51, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home

She is survived by her husband, Philip Stanley.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Jerry Leffingwell

Jerry Leffingwell, 80, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Pastor Ron Donahoe officiating. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

William Painter

William Edward Painter, 85, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Marcum Painter.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Donald Stumbo

Donald “Bud” Gene, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, after an extended illness.

No viewing or services will be held at this time.

Condolences may be made online to the Stumbo family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Betty Nance

Betty Jo Nance, 61, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, David Nance.

Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.