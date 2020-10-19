Lawrence County has 25th COVID-19 death, over 900 have had the novel coronavirus

On Sunday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported that the county has had over 900 COVID-19 cases since March 25 and that a 25th person has died of the coronavirus since Aug. 13.

The number of cases is 915 with 142 current cases and 773 out of isolation.

Those who have died have been 15 females and 10 males, with an age range of 52–95.

There have been 90 hospitalizations since April.

Ohio has had 181,787 COVID-19 cases and 5,067 deaths.