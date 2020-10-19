EDITORIAL: Making things clear

With a country polarized and tensions high, a lot of misinformation has been circulating about the voting process.

As a result, there have been groups of people across the country who have insisted they will be “observers” on Election Day, claiming they will stand in polling places, either out of suspicion of what takes place inside or an attempt to intimidate voters.

This week, Ohio Attorney General David Yost sought to make it clear this is not allowed and will not happen here.

Yost reminded the public that random people can not just show up at the polls for this purpose and that observers must be appointed by a political party, a group of candidates or an issue committee and file 20 days in advance of the election.

In the social media age, it is easy for people to become confused about how things operate in our republic. We commend Yost for quickly moving to clarify things on issues surrounding the election.