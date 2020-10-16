Fairland falls in sectional soccer tourney

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — When things went wrong for the Fairland Dragons, things went really wrong.

The Dragons held a 1-0 lead at the half of their Division 3 sectional tournament soccer game on Friday night. But then came an unwanted stretch in the second half that left Fairland with a 4-2 loss to the Piketon Red Streaks.

Jesse Lewis scored an unassisted goal just 1:56 into the game to give Fairland a 1-0 lead.

But with 37:53 on the second half clock, it began to feel like early Halloween spirits began tampering with the game.

Piketon tied the game 1-1 with an own goal by Fairland.

With 15:23 to play, Piketon took the lead for good on a penalty kick by Noah Nicholas

The Red Streaks followed that with another penalty kick by Hyunwoo Yang for a 3-1 lead.

Fairland the scored on their own penalty kick by Samuel Miller and the Dragons trailed 3-2.

But yet another penalty kick — this time by Samuel Bartosek — extended the Piketon lead to 4-2.

Fairland had 28 shots with 13 on goal while Piketon had 25 shots with 17 on goal.

The Dragons’ goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn played well with 14 saves. Piketon used three goalies who combined for 11 saves led by Oren Harris with 7.

Piketon 0 4 = 4

Fairland 1 1 = 2

First Half

Fa – Jesse Lewis (unassisted) 1:56

Second Half

Pk – Own goal 37:53

Pk – Noah Nicholas (penalty kick) 15:23

Pk – Hyunwoo Yang (penalty kick)

Fa – Samuel Miller (penalty kick)

Pk – Samuel Bartosek (penalty kick)

Shots – FHS: 28, PHS: 25

Shots on Goal – FHS: 13; PHS: 17

Corner Kicks – FHS: 5; PHS: 4

Saves – FHS: Jacob Polcyn 14; PHS: Noah Nicholas 3, Jace Foster 1, Oren Harris 7

Offside – FHS 1, PHS 1

Fouls – FHS 1, PHS 1

Yellow Card – FHS 0, PHS 1

Red Card – FHS 1, PHS 0