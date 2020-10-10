Union Landing to play Tuesday Night Concert

The Ironton aLive Tuesday Night Concert series is having a bonus concert on Tuesday with a performance by the local musical duo, Union Landing.

Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive, said Jim Tordiff and Ronda Williams have been singing around Ironton for some time and are looking forward to performing at the Tuesday Night Concert.

They play Americana music as well as gospel to rock and everything in between.

They took the name Union Landing from an historic site in Lawrence County, which served an important role in its economic development. Union Furnace transported iron ore to Union Landing where it was loaded on riverboats on the Ohio River.

The concert will start at the new time of 5:30 p.m. and will be at Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton.

Heighton said to bring and chair and the kids since it is a family event.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect so wear a mask and practice social distancing to be safe and enjoy the concert.