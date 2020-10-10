Lady Dragons slip past Blue Angels

Chance Short

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons defeated the Blue Angels from Gallia Academy Thursday night in a soccer match at the Concrete Palace.

Fairland relied on their defense as they nearly shut out the Blue Angels.

They did not give up a goal until less than a minute in the game when Krysten Sanders scored an unassisted goal for Gallia’s only point of the night.

Maddie Miller passed the ball to Olivia White for an assisted goal for the first Lady Dragons’ point with 16:19 in the first half.

Fairland’s Nina Miller scored a goal on a penalty kick mid-way through the second half to take a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Both teams kicked high percentage on goal kicks with Fairland taking 10 shots on goal and Gallia 9.

The Fairland Lady Dragons will travel to Spring Valley on Saturday at 11a.m.

Gallia Academy 0 1 = 1

Fairland 1 1 = 2

First Half

FHS — Olivia White (assist by Maddie Miller) 16:19

Second Half

FHS — Nina Miller (penalty kick) 26:57

GA — Krysten Sanders (unassisted) 39:22

Saves — GA: Alivia Lear 7; FHS: Miaa Howard 9

Shots — GA: 23; FHS: 25

Shots on Goal — GA: 10; FHS: 9

Corner kicks — GA: 0; FHS: 6