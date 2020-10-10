Huffman helps Green return to the winning side

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

STEWART — General Douglas McArthur said, “I Shall Return.” Green Bobcats’ Ethan Huffman said nothing. He just returned. And returned and returned and…

The Bobcats’ senior had two big kickoff returns as well as a punt return and a fumble return to help the Green Bobcats down the Federal Hocking Lancers 40-14 on Friday for their first win of the season and the first for Chad Coffman as Green’s head coach.

Huffman had two long kickoff returns — one for a score and the other set up a touchdown — and they came before Green ever ran a play.

Huffman returns the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

Less than five minutes later, Huffman returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown and then threw to Derek Salyers for the conversion and a 16-0 lead at the 7:22 mark.

Huffman completed all the scoring in the first quarter by himself as he ran 25 yards with 2:19 on the clock and it was 22-0.

The Lancers put together a drive and scored on a 1-yard run by Damian Snedden. Elijah Lucas threw to Kameron Shaffer for the conversion and it was 22-8 with 4:09 left in the half.

But Huffman came up with another lightning strike as he ran the kickoff back 70 yards to the 4-yard line and set up his own 1-yard scoring run with 3:07 to go in the half.

Again, it was Huffman with a big play as he scooped up a fumble and returned it 73 yards to set up a 14-yard scoring run by Salyers with just eight seconds on the clock and suddenly it was 34-8 at the half.

Snedden had his second 1-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter and it was 34-14, but Huffman put the final nail in the coffin on a 3-yard scoring run with 4:07 to play to make it 40-14.

With all the return yardage, Green (1-6) only had 153 total yards with 128 coming on the ground.

Huffman ran 14 times for 69 yards and Kaleb LaFollette rushed five times for 32 yards.

Federal Hocking (0-7) was led by Lucas with 125 yards on 26 carries and he completed 6-of-16 passes for 47 yards.

Chad Hogsett had 40 yards on eight tries and Ethan McCune 37 yards on 17 carries for the Lancers.

Green 22 12 0 6 = 40

Fed. Hocking 0 8 6 0 = 14

First Quarter

Gr – Ethan Huffman 75 kickoff return (Huffman run) 11:48

Gr – Ethan Huffman 54 punt return (Derek Salyers pass from Ethan Huffman) 7:22

Gr – Ethan Huffman 25 run (kick blocked) 2:19

Second Quarter

FH – Damian Snedden 1 run (Kameron Shaffer pass from Elijah Lucas) 4:09

Gr – Ethan Huffman 1 run (pass failed) 3:07

Gr – Derek Salyers 14 run (run failed) 0:08

Third Quarter

FH – Damian Snedden 1 run (run failed) 6:30

Fourth Quarter

Gr – Ethan Huffman 3 run (kick failed) 4:07

——

Gr FH

First downs 9 14

Rushes-yards 23-128 54-210

Passing yards 25 47

Total yards 153 257

Cmp-Att-Int 3-8-0 6-16-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-yards 6-46 6-61

Punts-average 0-00.0 1-30.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Green: Ethan Huffman 14-69 3TD, Kaleb LaFollette 5-32, Derek Salyers 2-17 TD, Nathaniel Brannigan 2-10; Federal Hocking: Ellijah Lucas 26-125, Ethan McCune 17-37, Chase Hogsett 8-40, Damian Snedden 3-9 2TD.

PASSING — Green: Ethan Huffman 2-4-0 7, Derek Salyers 1-4-0 18; Federal Hocking: Elijah Lucas 6-16-0 47.

RECEIVING — Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 1-18, Derek Salyers 2-7; Federal Hocking: Chase Hogsett 3-31, Kameron Shaffer 3-16.