Community calendar

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

South Point BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. via video conference. The meeting will be available to be viewed on the South Point Local School District Facebook page as well as the school district’s website, www.southpoint.k12.oh.us.

Tuesday

Storm Water Meeting

The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in the large animal barn, 7755 County Road 107 Proctorville, Ohio. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.

Library Trustees Meeting

The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Board of Trustees will have special meetings today and again on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the meeting room at the Ironton Library for the purposes of addressing personnel matters, including conducting interviews, and other issues relating to hours, wages and other terms and conditions of employment, and collective bargaining matters.

Thursday

Coal Grove Clean-Up Day

Coal Grove will be having a clean-up day for village residents. Dumpsters will be just across the railroad tracks on Riverside Drive.

First Council Meeting

Appalachian Family and Children’s First Council Meeting will meet at 9 a.m. with a call-in format, hosted by ADAMHS board executive director Sue Shultz. Call in number is 1-605-313-6020, access code is 530983#. Important items to approve by executive members/mandated members are minutes from August meeting, financial reports, interagency agreement, and new policies.

Regional Planning Commission Meeting

The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in the large animal barn, 7755 County Road 107 Proctorville.

Friday

Oct. 17

Windsor Township Clean-Up Day

Windsor Township will have its annual clean-up day at town hall from 8-4 p.m. with a limit of 10 tires.

Oct. 19

Ironton Schools BOE Meeting

The Ironton School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Ironton City Schools Administration Building 105 S. Fifth St., Ironton.

Retired Teachers Meeting

Lawrence County Retired Teachers will meet at noon at the Big Boy in Ironton. Someone from Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA) will speak. Please try to attend. For more information, call 740-377-9390.

Oct. 20

Land Bank Meeting

The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.