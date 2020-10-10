Associated Press Ohio High School Saturday Football Scores
Ohio High School
Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
E. Palestine 15, Ashtabula St. John 14
Sparta Highland 50, Cin. Riverview East 33
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31, Bridgeport 8
OHSAA Playoffs
First Round
Division IV
Region 13
Chagrin Falls 56, Gates Mills Hawken 6
Cle. VASJ 28, Navarre Fairless 17
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Ashtabula Edgewood 21
E. Liverpool 41, Gates Mills Gilmour 14
Girard 41, Peninsula Woodridge 21
Lisbon Beaver 53, Minerva 14
Salem 34, Struthers 19
Region 14
Bryan 42, Lorain Clearview 12
Clyde 42, Sheffield Brookside 6
Galion 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7
Milan Edison 35, Bellville Clear Fork 28
Oberlin Firelands 59, Upper Sandusky 20
Ontario 62, Vermilion 0
Port Clinton 40, Sandusky Perkins 21
Rossford 44, Wooster Triway 34
Region 15
Cambridge 55, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14
Carrollton 48, Cols. Bexley 0
Circleville Logan Elm 48, Hebron Lakewood 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 0
Heath 44, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
McArthur Vinton County 33, Belmont Union Local 20
New Concord John Glenn 41, Circleville 22
Philo 43, Zanesville Maysville 0
Sparta Highland 50, Warsaw River View 33
Vincent Warren 45, East 0
Region 16
Bethel-Tate 54, Urbana 14
Chillicothe Unioto 42, Hillsboro 14
Day. Oakwood 44, Batavia 28
Day. Thurgood Marshall 41, Washington C.H. 28
Eaton 52, Day. Northridge 28
Milton-Union 36, Greenfield McClain 10
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 49, Spring. NW 6
Norwood 36, Cin. Shroder 18
Division V
Region 17
Akr. Manchester 35, Richmond Edison 7
Beachwood 41, Orwell Grand Valley 12
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Burton Berkshire 35
Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Martins Ferry 36, Jefferson Area 21
Ravenna SE 35, Rayland Buckeye 6
Warrensville Hts. 12, Youngs. Liberty 6, 3OT
Youngs. Mooney 44, Conneaut 7
Region 18
Apple Creek Waynedale 26, Millbury Lake 20
Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Kansas Lakota 21
Genoa Area 55, Brooklyn 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 37, Willard 12
Lima Bath 37, Swanton 0
Marion Pleasant 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13
Oak Harbor 69, Doylestown Chippewa 17
Orrville 35, Fairview 30
Richwood N. Union 48, Fostoria 0
Region 19
Amanda-Clearcreek 43, McConnelsville Morgan 24
Coshocton 39, Chillicothe Zane Trace 8
Johnstown 56, Utica 13
McDermott Northwest 21, Portsmouth 20
New Lexington 41, Williamsport Westfall 6
Oak Hill 42, Pomeroy Meigs 8
Piketon 53, Minford 51
Portsmouth West 34, Chesapeake 14
Wellston 42, South Point 8
Region 20
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Batavia Clermont NE 6
Carlisle 28, Cin. Summit Country Day 21
Cin. Madeira 58, Tipp City Bethel 13
Cin. Mariemont 31, Reading 28
Cin. Purcell Marian 30, Cin. N. College Hill 14
Cin. Taft 84, Day. Meadowdale 12
London Madison Plains 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 25
Middletown Madison Senior 47, Cin. Finneytown 0
Division VI
Region 21
Berlin Center Western Reserve 37, Columbiana 16
Brookfield 57, Oberlin 22
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Columbia Station Columbia 47, Sullivan Black River 7
Garfield Hts. Trinity 25, Rittman 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 51, Campbell Memorial 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Middlefield Cardinal 14
Louisville Aquinas 48, Newton Falls 0
Mineral Ridge 40, Wellington 8
Smithville 12, E. Can. 6
Region 22
Ashland Crestview 49, Metamora Evergreen 0
Attica Seneca E. 32, Delta 28
Bluffton 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27
Carey 63, Montpelier 0
Collins Western Reserve 41, Castalia Margaretta 7
Gibsonburg 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 30
Hicksville 28, Elmore Woodmore 16
Liberty Center 69, New London 6
Tol. Ottawa Hills 32, Oregon Stritch 13
Van Buren 16, Paulding 0
Region 23
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6
Ironton Rock Hill 26, Crooksville 10
Loudonville 35, Galion Northmor 14
Lucasville Valley 34, Johnstown Northridge 13
Marion Elgin 52, Fredericktown 42
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 36, Southeastern 14
Region 24
Anna 40, Casstown Miami E. 7
Arcanum 57, New Lebanon Dixie 39
Cin. Deer Park 31, Spring. NE 14
Rockford Parkway 36, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6
Division VII
Region 27
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Strasburg-Franklin 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND
CANCELLATIONS
Belpre vs. Newcomerstown, ccd.
Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. Rootstown, ccd.
Lore City Buckeye Trail vs. Mt. Gilead, ccd.
Minster vs. Delphos Jefferson, ccd.
Warren Champion vs. Mantua Crestwood, ccd.
Coal Grove faces winless Bobcats in D6 playoffs
