Letter to the editor: Save a life, a be an organ donor

If you had the chance to save one of your neighbor’s lives, would you? Right now, more than 108,000 people nationwide are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant – and more than 3,000 live right here in Ohio. Their only hope of survival is through the generous gift of an organ donor.

You can make a difference. On October 8, Donate Life Ohio is launching Don’t Wait, Save 8 – a call to everyone across Ohio to save up to 8 lives by registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor online.

Myths and misconceptions often prevent people from registering to be organ donors. The truth is, registering to be a donor will never stop a medical team from saving your life, anyone of any age can register and donation is possible even if you have a serious medical condition.

Organ donation provides the only hope of survival for Ohioans waiting for an organ transplant — possibly someone right in your own community. One person can potentially save the lives of eight others by registering to be an organ donor and heal more than 75 people through tissue donation. And that one person could be you.

So don’t wait until your next trip to the BMV to make your decision – join citizens across the state to save and heal lives on October 8 by registering your donation decision at www.donatelifeohio.org.

Sincerely,

Kent Holloway

CEO, Lifeline of Ohio