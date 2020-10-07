Obituaries – 10/07/2020

Selba Shafer

April 20, 1938–Oct. 6, 2020

Selba Jean (Robinson) Shafer, 82, of Ironton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born April 20, 1938 in Greasy Ridge, a daughter to the late Forrest and Almeda (Kreger) Robinson.

Selba was married on March 10, 1956 to the love of her life, Harold Leon Shafer, of Ironton, who preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leon, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Robinson; grandson, Rodney Lee Townsend, and sister-in-law, Rosemary Bowman of Durham, North Carolina.

Survivors include a daughter, Rita (Cecil) Townsend; and a son, Michael (Patricia) Shafer, all of Ironton; as well as grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Townsend, of Rotonda West, Florida, Jeff (Courtney) Townsend, and Summer Cheyenne Shafer, of Ironton; as well as four great grandchildren, Layla Kate, Cameron Michael, Crew Shafer, and Kelsey Noel; sister-in-law, Doris Robinson; brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Bowman of Durham, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, John and Phyllis Shafer, of Ironton; special friends Ray Taylor and Betty Gilmore; as well as many other beloved friends.

She was a faithful long time member of Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, where she loved singing in the choir.

Selba was a dog groomer for over 50 years and a charter member of Iron City Antique Auto Club and was active with the Lawrence County (Ohio) Humane Society.

She has worked as a volunteer for Ashland Area Community Hospice for the past several years.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mamre Baptist Church PO Box 110, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645 and/or Lawrence County (Ohio) Humane Society 1302 Lane Avenue, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Shafer family with arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillpsfuneralhome.net.

II Corinthians 5:8 — “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord”.

Jack Walker

Jan. 29, 1930–Oct. 5, 2020

Jack H. Walker, 90, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 29, 1930 to the late Herbert and Ruth (Schrader) Walker and also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Dalton) Walker, on Aug. 12, 2004, after 55 years of marriage.

Jack was a 1948 graduate of Ironton High School and then joined the United States Air Force to serve his country.

He was a retired Carmen for the CSX Railroad after 52 years of service. Jack was part of several organizations, such as Masons, the Scottish Rites and the El Hasa Shriners.

Jack was a fun-loving dad and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Pine Street Methodist Church and the First Church of the Nazarene, Ironton.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Chapman, and a son-in-law, John Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory is two daughters, Jackie Walker of Coal Grove, and Janet Jones, of Coal Grove; two grandsons, Jacob Chapman and Jeb Jones; two granddaughters, Jaime Chapman and Jacy Jones; and a special friend, Marcella Kelly.

A graveside service will be noon Friday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Jack’s name may be made to the Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky., 41101.

To make online condolences to the Walker family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Paul Ferris

Paul Franklin Ferris, 63, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ferris.

There will be a private family graveside and visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Charles Carmon

Charles Steven Carmon, 65, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Community Hospice Care Center Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.