Dragons slip past Panthers in OVC soccer

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE ­­— The Fairland Dragons soccer team rallied late to sneak past the Chesapeake Panthers 3-2 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

Chesapeake took the early lead in the first half with a goal by Jake Anderson. Anderson’s goal kick was assisted by Lucas Shepard and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 8:31 into the game.

Eli Hayden, Chesapeake’s goal keeper, did not give up a score until the end of the first half when Cole Stemple tied the game at 1-1 before heading into the break.

The Dragons’ late goal in the first half brought momentum their way to start the second and they took the lead nine minutes in on a goal kick by Adam Marcum to make the score, 2-1.

Fairland then got a penalty kick less than 5 minutes later after a yellow card was presented to Chesapeake’s, Isaac Thompson. Samuel Miller kicked in the penalty kick and extended the lead to 3-1.

The Panthers were then given a goal after Fairland put a goal in on their end late in the game to bring it within a score.

The Dragon goal keeper, Jamison Lauder, then closed out the game with 4 saves and another ‘W’ in the win column.

Chesapeake 1 1 = 2

Fairland 1 2 = 3

First Half

CHS — Jake Anderson, goal assisted by Lucas Shepard (8:31)

FHS — Cole Stemple, Fairland goal (37:39)

Second Half

FHS — Adam Marcum, Fairland goal (9:07)

FHS — Samuel Miller, penalty kick (13:54)

CHS — Own goal (34:48)

Saves – CHS: Eli Hayden, 7; FHS: Jamison Lauder, 14

Shots – CHS: 28; FHS: 21

Shots on Goal – CHS: 15; FHS: 10

Corner kicks – CHS: 4; FHS: 2