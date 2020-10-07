Dragons slip past Panthers in OVC soccer
Chance Short
chance.short@irontontribune.com
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons soccer team rallied late to sneak past the Chesapeake Panthers 3-2 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Chesapeake took the early lead in the first half with a goal by Jake Anderson. Anderson’s goal kick was assisted by Lucas Shepard and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 8:31 into the game.
Eli Hayden, Chesapeake’s goal keeper, did not give up a score until the end of the first half when Cole Stemple tied the game at 1-1 before heading into the break.
The Dragons’ late goal in the first half brought momentum their way to start the second and they took the lead nine minutes in on a goal kick by Adam Marcum to make the score, 2-1.
Fairland then got a penalty kick less than 5 minutes later after a yellow card was presented to Chesapeake’s, Isaac Thompson. Samuel Miller kicked in the penalty kick and extended the lead to 3-1.
The Panthers were then given a goal after Fairland put a goal in on their end late in the game to bring it within a score.
The Dragon goal keeper, Jamison Lauder, then closed out the game with 4 saves and another ‘W’ in the win column.
Chesapeake 1 1 = 2
Fairland 1 2 = 3
First Half
CHS — Jake Anderson, goal assisted by Lucas Shepard (8:31)
FHS — Cole Stemple, Fairland goal (37:39)
Second Half
FHS — Adam Marcum, Fairland goal (9:07)
FHS — Samuel Miller, penalty kick (13:54)
CHS — Own goal (34:48)
Saves – CHS: Eli Hayden, 7; FHS: Jamison Lauder, 14
Shots – CHS: 28; FHS: 21
Shots on Goal – CHS: 15; FHS: 10
Corner kicks – CHS: 4; FHS: 2
Lady Dragons blank Lady Panthers, 5-0
Chance Short chance.short@irontontribune.com PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 5-0 at home on Thursday. Fairland’s,... read more