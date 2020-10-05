Lawrence County Agricultural Society to elect board officers

The Lawrence County Agricultural Society will have its annual election of board officers from 8 a.m.–noon on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Extension Office at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Each candidate for the office of directors of a society shall declare his candidacy with the Secretary of Society by filing a petition signed by ten or more members of the Agricultural Society, at least seven days before the annual election of directors is held.

The petition submitted shall state the specific board position for which the candidate is seeking to be elected.

Lawrence County Agricultural Society membership tickets will be on sale until Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at Lambert Law Office in Ironton, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Friday and at the Silver Star Gas Station in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon until Saturday.

Tickets are also available for purchase from fair board members.

Petitions will also be available at these locations.