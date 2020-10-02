Pointers fall to Gallia in OVC soccer

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The South Point Pointers didn’t control the game and now they don’t control their destiny.

The Pointers fell behind 3-0 in the first half and lost 3-1 to the Gallipolis Blue Devils in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

“Coming into the game we needed to win to remain in the chase for the OVC without needing a lot of help. You always want to control your own destiny, but they quickly took that away from us,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

Gallipolis scored the first goal of the game at the 22-minute mark as Brody Wilt got the score with an assist from Colton Roe.

Evan Stapleton scored nine minutes later on an unassisted shot and it was 2-0.

Wilt then scored a goal with 35-minutes on the clock as Gallipolis went up 3-0 despite playing without their star player Keagan Daniels.

“I thought the Wilt kid played outstanding and Roe was a big problem for us with his speed,” said Jenkins. “I’d say possession was probably 85-15 the first half. I was very displeased with our effort in the first half. All three of their goals were breakdowns on our part.”

South Point (7-5-1, 4-2-1) got its goal at the 53-minute mark of the second half when Xander Dornon scored his first career goal with an assist from Zane Walters.

“Zane got a free kick near the sideline and put it perfectly to the back post and Xander put a nicely placed header on it,” said Jenkins. “We had a lot of sophomores and freshmen out there in the second half and they played solid.”

Pointers’ goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill had 8 saves.

South Point host Portsmouth on Tuesday.

South Point 0 1 = 1

Gallipolis 3 0 = 3

First Half

Ga – Brody Wilt (assist Colton Roe) 22:00

Ga – Evan Stapleton (unassisted) 31:00

Ga – Brody Wilt (unassisted) 35:00

Second Half

SP – Xander Dornon (assist Zane Walters) 53:00

Saves – SP: Jaylon Halfhill 8; GA: Bryson Miller 5

Corner kicks – SP: 2; GA: 8