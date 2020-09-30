OVC Football Statistics
Ohio Valley Conference Football Statistic Leaders
Through Week 5
RUSHING
Player Team Carries Yards
Reid Carrico Ironton 51 790
James Armstrong Gallipolis 67 608
Austin Stapleton Coal Grove 77 550
J.D. Brumfield Fairland 63 499
Owen Hankins Rock Hill 68 396
Amare Johnson Portsmouth 43 286
Michael Beasy Gallipolis 21 250
Trevor Carter Ironton 22 231
Brayden Friend Rock Hill 52 227
Malachi Wheeler Coal Grove 51 227
RECEIVING
Player Team Catches Yards
Gavin Hunt Fairland 37 510
Reade Pendleton Portsmouth 31 409
Briar Williams Gallipolis 13 287
Chris Duff Portsmouth 15 280
Darryl Taylor South Point 12 269
James Armstrong Gallipolis 14 233
Trent Hacker Ironton 16 232
Cody Brandt South Point 13 204
Steeler Leep Fairland 9 195
Zander Schmidt Fairland 12 174
PASSING
Passer Team Cmp. Att. Int. Yards TD
Drew Roe Portsmouth 95 153 3 1276 14
Max Ward Fairland 59 101 5 974 13
Noah Vanco Gallipolis 61 98 3 945 8
Tayden Carpenter Ironton 44 65 1 791 12
Malik Pegram South Point 40 80 4 589 4
