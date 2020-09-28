Unidentified man found dead in Windsor Township

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s is investigating after a dead body was found in Windsor Township on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it was notified around 8:40 a.m. about a possible dead body at the 600 block of Township Road.

When deputies and detectives arrived there, they found a light-skinned male, between the ages of 35-45 years old, laying on the ground near a vehicle that was parked off the road.

There was no identification on the body.

County coroner Dr. Ben Mack was contacted an investigator from this office arrived at the scene and found no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death at the initial investigation, which is in early stages.

The scene was processed for evidence and the vehicle was impounded to preserve any evidence. Technicians from the Ohio Bureau of Investigations will process the vehicle.