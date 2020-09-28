Thomas, Roberts lead Dragons to 5th straight OVC golf title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDEMOTT — Landon Roberts went low, Clayton Thomas went even lower and the Fairland Dragons were the lowest.

Led by Thomas who was the tournament medalist, the Dragons won a fifth straight Ohio Valley Conference golf tournament on Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.

Thomas shot a sizzling 6-under par 66 to finish ahead of teammate Roberts who shot a strong one-under 71 as the Dragons took a 14-stroke win over the OVC field.

Fairland had a team score of 322 followed by the Chesapeake Panthers at 336.

Chesapeake’s Jackson Stephens and Gallipolis Blue Devils’ Laith Hamid each carded an 80 to tie for third place in the individual standings.

Rounding out the first team All-OVC finishers were South Point Pointers’ Bradyen Sexton and Chesapeake’s Jacob Lemley at 81, Chesapeake’s Christian Hall with an 84, Gallipolis’ Cooper Davis 85 and Hunter Cook 89, and Chesapeake’s Jackson McComas 90.

The honorable mention list included Daewin Spence of Portsmouth, Carter Collins of Chesapeake, Drey Osborne of Coal Grove, Cody Bowman of Gallipolis, Kyle Slone of Fairland, Braden Adkins of South Point, Isaac Doolin of Rock Hill and Max Gleichauf of Ironton.

Ohio Valley Conference

Golf Tournament

Team Results

Fairland 322

Chesapeake 336

Gallipolis 344

Portsmouth 399

South Point 421

Coal Grove 439

Rock Hill 478

Ironton NTS

Medalist

Clayton Thomas, Fairland 66

All-OVC First Team

Clayton Thomas, Fairland 66

Landon Roberts, Fairland 71

Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake 80

Laith Hamid, Gallipolis 80

Brayden Sexton, South Point 81

Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake 81

Christian Hall, Chesapeake 84

Cooper Davis, Gallipolis 85

Hunter Cook, Gallipolis 89

Jackson McComas, Chesapeake 90

Will Hendrickson, Gallipolis 90

Beau Johnson, Gallipolis 90

All-OVC Honorable Mention

Daewin Spence, Portsmouth 91

Carter Collins, Chesapeake 95

Drey Osborne, Coal Grove 97

Cody Bowman, Gallipolis 99

Kyle Slone, Fairland 104

Brayden Adkins, South Point 107

Isaac Doolin, Rock Hill 111

Max Gleichauf, Ironton 117