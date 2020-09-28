Thomas, Roberts lead Dragons to 5th straight OVC golf title
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
McDEMOTT — Landon Roberts went low, Clayton Thomas went even lower and the Fairland Dragons were the lowest.
Led by Thomas who was the tournament medalist, the Dragons won a fifth straight Ohio Valley Conference golf tournament on Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.
Thomas shot a sizzling 6-under par 66 to finish ahead of teammate Roberts who shot a strong one-under 71 as the Dragons took a 14-stroke win over the OVC field.
Fairland had a team score of 322 followed by the Chesapeake Panthers at 336.
Chesapeake’s Jackson Stephens and Gallipolis Blue Devils’ Laith Hamid each carded an 80 to tie for third place in the individual standings.
Rounding out the first team All-OVC finishers were South Point Pointers’ Bradyen Sexton and Chesapeake’s Jacob Lemley at 81, Chesapeake’s Christian Hall with an 84, Gallipolis’ Cooper Davis 85 and Hunter Cook 89, and Chesapeake’s Jackson McComas 90.
The honorable mention list included Daewin Spence of Portsmouth, Carter Collins of Chesapeake, Drey Osborne of Coal Grove, Cody Bowman of Gallipolis, Kyle Slone of Fairland, Braden Adkins of South Point, Isaac Doolin of Rock Hill and Max Gleichauf of Ironton.
Ohio Valley Conference
Golf Tournament
Team Results
Fairland 322
Chesapeake 336
Gallipolis 344
Portsmouth 399
South Point 421
Coal Grove 439
Rock Hill 478
Ironton NTS
Medalist
Clayton Thomas, Fairland 66
All-OVC First Team
Clayton Thomas, Fairland 66
Landon Roberts, Fairland 71
Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake 80
Laith Hamid, Gallipolis 80
Brayden Sexton, South Point 81
Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake 81
Christian Hall, Chesapeake 84
Cooper Davis, Gallipolis 85
Hunter Cook, Gallipolis 89
Jackson McComas, Chesapeake 90
Will Hendrickson, Gallipolis 90
Beau Johnson, Gallipolis 90
All-OVC Honorable Mention
Daewin Spence, Portsmouth 91
Carter Collins, Chesapeake 95
Drey Osborne, Coal Grove 97
Cody Bowman, Gallipolis 99
Kyle Slone, Fairland 104
Brayden Adkins, South Point 107
Isaac Doolin, Rock Hill 111
Max Gleichauf, Ironton 117
