Man identified in Windsor Township death

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the man who was found dead in Windsor Township.

According to the first press release, the sheriff’s office, it was notified around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday that a dead man had been found in the 600 block of Township Road.

When deputies and detectives arrived there, they found a light-skinned male, between the ages of 35-45 years old, with no identification card laying on the ground near a vehicle that was parked off the road.

On Monday, Sheriff Jeff Lawless announced that the man was identified as 40-year-old Scott Jason Korzeniewski, whose address is unknown, but he was originally from Toledo.

Lawless said that the man had connections in the Tri-State.

“He has friends in the area and he would frequently come down here,” he said. “He has family over in Kentucky that he would stay with.”

The cause of death remains unknown at this time and the sheriff said in the first release that there were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death.

This case remains under investigation and Lawrence County Dr. Ben Mack has sent Korzeniewski’s body to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Lawless thanked the public who sent in information about missing people from around the region.

“It brings to light the suffering of the loved ones and friends who need answers to the many people who go missing each year across our nation,” Lawless said.