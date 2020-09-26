The Chase to perform Tuesday Night Concert

The Tuesday Night Concert series continues with John Griffiths band, The Chase.

“You’ll get home in plenty of time for the presidential debate a 9 p.m.” said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. “If you like ‘70s music, you need to be there.”

The concert has an earlier start time of 6 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers Market Square downtown Ironton.

The Ironton aLive outdoor concerts continue to be under COVID-19 restrictions requiring masks and social distancing.

“This will be our fourth concert of a delayed season and folks are coming out and practicing safety as requested,” Heighton said. “So, bring your chair wear your mask, distance yourself in your chair and enjoy the evening. Here is your chance to get out and feel safe in the outdoors.”

He added there is plenty of parking for people who wish to remain in their vehicle and enjoy the music, if that makes them feel more comfortable.

The Ironton aLive concerts are sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Citizens Depository and Gold Street Muffler. It is produced by Studimo Productions.