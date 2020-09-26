Schools receive donated supplies from organizers
Organizers with Tools 4 School said supplies were delivered to schools within the county, beginning on Aug. 17.
The group, which is organized through St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ironton, said the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges to them for the 2020-21 school year, forcing their committee to make adjustments to their routine.
They were no longer able to easily shop for supplies, accept donated items or conduct the usual face-to-face distribution through their Summerfest event.
Backpacks were delivered to elementary, middle and high schools within the Ironton, Rock Hill and Coal Grove school districts.
Tools 4 School, a joint outreach program through the Ironton church and All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington, has been distributing supplies for 16 years to students in the region.
