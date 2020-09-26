Ironton rolls past Panthers, 58-10

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Reid Carrico took a half day off. Why not? He put in more than a full day of work in just the first half.

The Ironton senior running back carried just six times but for 190 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Fighting Tigers remained unbeaten with a 58-10 win over the Chesapeake Panthers on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Ironton (5-0, 5-0) racked up 340 yards rushing and quarterback Tayden Carpenter was 8-of-15 for 150 yards and three scores.

The defense was dominant again as Ironton held the Panthers to 85 total yards including a net minus 21 yards rushing.

Quarterback Donald Richendollar was 6-of-13 passing for 106 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to pace Chesapeake (2-3, 2-3).

Jimmy Mahlmeister kicked his first field goal of the season when he connected on a 34-yarder with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

Carrico then took over with a 28-yard scoring run and it was 14-0.

But Richendollar returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and it was 14-7.

Carrico answered two plays later with a 60-yard scoring jaunt and it was 17-7.

Behind three Richendollar completions, Chesapeake got to the Ironton 11 and Lucas Shepherd kicked a 28-yard field goal and it was 17-10 with 4:13 to go in the half.

It was Carrico time again and after he was hit for a 4–yard loss, he took the next handoff and galloped 79 yards for the score and a 24-10 lead.

The Fighting Tigers forced a three-and-out and moved quickly down the field on the aid of a 35-yard pass from Carpenter to Aaron Masters.

Carpenter then hit Angelo Washington with a 9-yard scoring pass and it was 31-10 with just seven seconds left in the half.

Carpenter had a hand in Ironton’s three third quarter touchdowns as he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Master, ran 1-yard for a score and then teamed up with Trent Hacker on a 76-yard touchdown pass play and it was 51-10.

The final Ironton score came with 4:59 to play when Jaquez Keyes was hit near the goal line and fumbled but Dylan Carpenter fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Next Friday, Ironton host South Point and Chesapeake entertains Coal Grove.

Ironton 17 14 20 7 = 58

Chesapeake 7 3 0 0 = 10

First Quarter

Irn – Jimmy Mahlmeister 34 field goal 7:51

Irn – Reid Carrico 28 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 4:45

Ch – Donald Richendollar 94 kickoff return (Lucas Shepherd kick) 4:15

Irn – Reid Carrico 60 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 3:36

Second Quarter

Ch – Lucas Shepherd 28 field goal 4:13

Irn – Reid Carrico 79 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 3:22

Irn – Angelo Washington 9 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 0:07

Third Quarter

Irn – Aaron Masters 18 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 11:18

Irn – Tayden Carpenter 1 run (conversion failed) 9:25

Irn – Trent Hacker 76 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 0:50

Fourth Quarter

Irn – Dylan Carpenter fumble recovery in end zone (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick) 4:59

——

Irn Ch

First downs 10 3

Rushes-yards 24-340 33-(-) 21

Passing yards 150 106

Total yards 490 85

Cmp-Att-Int 8-15-0 6-13-0 106

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Ironton: Reid Carrico 6-190 3TD, Trevor Carter 5-58, Tayden Carpenter 3-45, Cameron Deere 4-26, Jaquez Keyes 6-21; Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar 16-minus 33, Ben Bragg 7-7.

PASSING — Ironton: Tayden Carpenter 8-15-0 150 3TD; Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar 6-13-0 106.

RECEIVING — Ironton: Trent Hacker 1-76 TD, Clarence West 2-21, Aaron Masters 1-18 TD; Chesapeake: Thomas Sentz 3-80, Ian Hicks 2-16, Ben Bragg 1-10.