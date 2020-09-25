Buckeye Classic canceled for 2020

A marching band festival that has been a staple of the county for decades will be taking a break this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buckeye Classic, which takes place each October at Ironton High School, has been canceled for 2020.

The event typically brings more than a dozen bands, majorettes and flag corps from high schools throughout the region and packs the stands at the school.

“Unfortunately, the contest is canceled,” Ironton band director Jeff Sanders told The Ironton Tribune on Thursday. “The Ohio Music Education Association decided to not sanction any band events for this fall. Hopefully, we will be able to resume next year.”