September 24, 2020

Saxby NAIA scholar-athlete

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020


Rio Grande senior soccer player Emma Saxby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Emma Saxby of the 2020 University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team was among those recently recognized as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
Saxby was an all-district soccer standout for the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.
Saxby has been a three-time River States League Scholar-Athlete.
In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer, reached junior academic status and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.

