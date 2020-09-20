Flyers third in SOC D1 golf tournament
Jim Walker
McDERMOTT — So what do you do on your day off?
If you are a soccer player for the St. Joseph Flyers, you play in the Southern Ohio Conference golf tournament.
The Flyers quintet took a day off from soccer and headed to the Portsmouth Elks Country Club course to play in the league tournament on Thursday.
The Minford Falcons won the Division II team title and Wheelersburg the Div. crown at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.
The Flyers were third in the team standings with a 426. Wheelersburg won the Div. I tournament with a 362 followed by South Webster with a 276. Beaver Eastern shot a 437.
Minford had a 344 in the D2 match followed by Portsmouth West with a 390, Waverly 460 and Northwest 484.
Jimmy Mahlmeister — who also spends his Friday nights as the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ placekicker — led the Flyers with a 98.
J.C. Damron shot a 107 with Michael Mahlmeister carding a 110, Jacob Salisbury a 111 and Matt Sheridan had a 120.
Minford’s Dylan Osbourne was the Div. II and overall medalist with a 73 as he earned player of the year honors. Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault was the Div. I player of the year.
Southern Ohio Conference
Golf Tournament
Div, 1 Team Standings
Wheelersburg 362
South Webster 376
St. Joseph 426
Beaver Eastern 437
Div. II Team Standings
Minford 344
Ports. West 390
Waverly 460
Northwest 484
Div. 1 Player of the Year
Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg, 77
Coach of the Year
Paul Boll, Wheelersburg
Div. I All-Conference
Cam Carpenter, S. Webster 92
Riley Burnett, S. Webster 92
Gavin Baker, S. Webster 93
Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg 94
Levi Kidd, Wheelersburg 94
Div. II Player of the Year
Dylan Osbourne, Minford, 73
Coach of the Year
Chuck Miller, Minford
Div. II All-Conference
Cameron Maple, Oak Hill 80
Caleb Stockham, Minford 85
Ben Flanders, Waverly 87
Evan Whitt, Ports, West 87
Matthew Koverman, Minford 88
Individual Results
All Golfers
Dylan Osbourne, Minford 73
Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg 77
Cameron Maple, Oak Hill 80
Caleb Stockham, Minford 85
Ben Flanders, Waverly 87
Evan Whitt, Ports, West 87
Matthew Koverman, Minford 88
Cam Carpenter, S. Webster 92
Riley Burnett, S. Webster 92
Gavin Baker, S. Webster 93
Cooper McKenzie, Whlrsbrg 94
Levi Kidd, Whlrsbrg 94
Eli Adkins, Ports. West 97
Brady Gill, Wheelersburg 97
Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg 97
Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph 98
Reece Lauder, Minford 98
Josh Hammonds, Green 98
Brady Blizzard, S. Webster 99
Jacob Overly, Eastern 99
Sawyer Grashel, Minford 101
Luke Howard, Ports. West 101
Alex Cassidy, Ports. West 105
D.J. Nelson, Northwest 106
J.C. Damron, St. Joseph 107
Garred Stiltner, Oak Hill 107
Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph 110
Jaxon Collins, Eastern 110
Zander King, Waverly 110
Jacob Salisbury, St. Joseph 111
Cayden Haislop, Eastern 114
Errol Hesson, Eastern 114
Trenten Brown, Eastern 116
Cody Glass, Waverly 118
Matt Sheridan, St. Joseph 120
Trace Liston, Northwest 121
Steven Sadler, Ports. West 128
Orville Tackett, Northwest 128
Deke Tackett, Northwest 129
Jeremiah Cyrus, Valley 133
Alex Cox, Northwest 138
Rylee Coy, Northwest 139
Owen Moorhead, Waverly 145
