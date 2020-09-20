Defense keys Flyers shutout of Panthers

Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — So far this season, defense has been the key for the St. Joseph Flyers’ soccer team.

Add another key to the ring.

The Flyers used a strong defense led by goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister’s six saves as they blanked the Chesapeake Panthers 6-0 in a non-league game on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“Our defense continued to play well and our offense is making plays. It’s a team effort,” said Flyers’ coach Mike Balestra.

Jackson Rowe sparked the offense with another hat-trick. Besides his three goals, Bryce Balestra, J.C. Damron and Zachary Johnson all had goals while Balestra and Damron both had an assist.

Brady Medinger added two assists with Jared Johnson and Mahlmeister each getting an assist.

St. Joseph had 27 shots with 17 on goal. They had seven fouls, one offside penalty and 11 corner kicks.

Chesapeake took nine shots with six on goal. The Panthers had eight fouls and one corner kick.

Goalie Eli Hayden had 11 saves.

St. Joseph (6-0-1) will host Western at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.