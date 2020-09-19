ODOT issues weekly travel advisory

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 52

• U.S. 52/Wal-Mart Way Intersection Improvement – U.S. 52 will be reduced to two, 12-foot lanes in each direction starting Tuesday, June 16. Estimated completion: Summer 2020

• U.S. 52 rockslide remediation – U.S. 52 Westbound is reduced to one lane between the Ashland, Kentucky Twin Bridges and Lick Creek Road for median barrier wall construction; construction also includes blasting and excavating rock from the hillside at various locations, paving and guardrail installation. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane each direction throughout construction, with possible full closure of the route for interim, short-term periods during blasting operations. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 7

• State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Daily, short-duration closures (approx. 15-mins) will occur around noon each day. State Route 7 will close in each direction during this time for blasting operations. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

• State Route 141 bridge replacement – State Route 141 will be reduced to one, 11-foot lane between state Route 378 and Aid-Oak Ridge Furnace Road in the village of Aid. Work will begin Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m., with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

• State Route 243 bridge replacement – State Route 243 is reduced to one, 10-foot lane at the intersection with Deering-Middle Leatherwood Road. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Starting Monday, July 6, Deering-Middle Leatherwood Road will be closed for 14 days as part of this construction. Traffic will be detoured via Branch-Middle Leatherwood Road and Leatherwood Road. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.