Fun Fridays: Volunteers, donations create neighborhood activities for children

For the past three months, children in Ironton have been treated to an opportunity for fun each week, thanks to two Ironton residents and their supporters.

Kristen Norris has been organizing Friday Fun Night in the field near her home on South 10th Street.

She said the turnout has grown since they started the events on June 5, with nearly 50 children coming in some weeks.

Norris said she lives in the Ironton Metropolitan Housing Apartments and felt youth in the area needed something to look forward to each week and crates a neighborhood hangout.

“And we said ‘Let’s just do something,” Norris, who works with Joey Zornes to put on the events, said.

Activities have ranged from finger painting, hay rides, movies projected outside, a Hawaiian-themed night, and, this week, a carnival with prizes donated from local businesses.

She said the activities will continue, as long as warm weather permits, and that they hope to have early Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas events outside in October.

Norris said they have received donations for the activities, as well as clothes, shoes and toys from individuals and businesses in the community.

“There has just been so much kindness,” she said.

This Friday, she said there will be a craft night, while, the following week, on Oct. 3 there will be pumpkin carving.

Norris said the events will both start at 4 p.m. and run through the evening at her home, located at 704 S. 10th St. Apt. D. Anyone who would like to bring children to participate can contact her at 740-550-7156.