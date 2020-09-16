2020 H.S. Football Standings

2020 High School Football Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 2 0 105 16 0 0 0 0

Fairland 2 0 55 34 0 0 0 0

Gallipolis 1 1 48 55 0 0 0 0

Coal Grove 1 1 41 33 0 0 0 0

Rock Hill 1 1 20 30 0 0 0 0

Portsmouth 1 1 40 64 0 0 0 0

Chesapeake 0 2 23 42 0 0 0 0

South Point 0 2 14 72 0 0 0 0

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Symmes Valley 1 0 51 0 2 0 95 6

Beaver Eastern 1 0 41 0 2 0 62 20

Northwest 1 0 10 6 1 1 16 34

Prts. Notre Dame 0 1 6 10 0 2 13 38

Green 0 1 0 51 0 2 8 90

Sciotoville East 0 1 0 41 0 1 0 41

Division II

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Waverly 1 0 49 13 2 0 85 48

Wheelersburg 1 0 42 28 2 0 73 28

Oak Hill 1 0 42 28 1 1 61 59

Minford 0 1 28 42 1 1 54 67

Lucasville Valley 0 1 28 42 1 1 56 48

Portsmouth West 0 1 13 49 1 1 41 56

Friday, Sept. 4 Results

Ironton 55, Gallipolis 7

Rock Hill 14, Chesapeake 10

Fairland 27, Coal Grove 21

Portsmouth 31, South Point 14

Symmes Valley 51, Green 0

Beaver Eastern 41, Sciotoville East 0

Northwest 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6

Oak Hill 42, Lucasville Valley 28

Waverly 49, Portsmouth West 13

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 28

Friday, Sept. 18 Schedule

Ohio Valley Conference

Ironton at Rock Hill

Gallipolis at Coal Grove

South Point at Fairland

Portsmouth at Chesapeake

SOC Division I

Symmes Valley at Sciotoville East

Green at Northwest

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Beaver Eastern

SOC Division II

Wheelersburg at Waverly

Minford at Oak Hill

Lucasville Valley at Portsmouth West