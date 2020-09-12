September 14, 2020

Redwomen get key OVC win over SP

By Jim Walker

South Point Lady Pointers’ Evan Boggs (8) and Rock Hill Redwomen Taylor Clark (11) collide as they go for the ball during Thursday’s OVC soccer game. Rock Hill won the tightly contested game, 2-1. (Robert S. Stevens/The Gold Studio in Ironton)

SOUTH POINT — It was a big game, so the implications were big as well.
In a key Ohio Valley Conference soccer game, the Rock Hill Redwomen earned a hard-fought win over the South Point Lady Pointers, 2-1.
“That was a big win for us. Our girls played hard and they had to battle the whole game,” said Rock Hill coach Summer Collins.
“South Point is a much-improved team from the first time we played them. They have a lot of speed on their team. It was a very intense game.”
With the win, Rock Hill is now 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.
Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead at the 21-minute mark of the first half on a free kick by Bri Reynolds.
The game remained that way until the 30-minute mark of the second half as Ellen Heaberlin scored off an assist from Kennedy Waldrop to put Rock Hill up 2-0.
Three minutes later, South Point scored on a goal by Elaysia Wilburn and it was 2-1.
But neither team scored the rest of the game as Rock Hill got the win.
Goalkeeper Kate Delong had seven saves for the Redwomen.
Rock Hill hosts Gallipolis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Hill 1 1 = 2
South Point 0 1 = 1
First Half
RH – Bri Reynolds (free kick) 21:00
Second Half
RH– Ellen Heaberlin (assist by Kennedy Waldrop) 30:00
SP – Elaysia Wilburn (unassisted) 33:00
Saves – RH: Kate Delong 7; SP: Whitney Mckenzie

